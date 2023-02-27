Akpabio wins Akwa Ibom North West senate seat

Godswill Akapbio
By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo
Senator Godswill Akpabio has been declared winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election by INEC
He polled a total of 115,401 votes to defeat Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem of the PDP who scored 69,838 votes
February 27, 2023
