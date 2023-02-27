Home » News » Akpabio wins Akwa Ibom North West senate seat
February 27, 2023

Akpabio wins Akwa Ibom North West senate seat

Godswill Akapbio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Senator Godswill Akpabio has been declared winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election by INEC

He polled a total of 115,401 votes to defeat Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem of the PDP who scored 69,838 votes

