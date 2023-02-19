AIIVON marks 8th anniversary, promises more support for startups

Aiivon Global Innovations Limited, an international training and support organisation for startups, innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs to grow and thrive has marked its eight years of operations.

The firm in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP said since its inception, it has not only strived to compete favorably with other leading international organizations, but have also successfully attracted the world’s attention to Africa and all that it can offer.

“For us at Aiivon Global Innovations Limited, it’s been eight (8) years of supporting startups, innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs to grow and thrive. Through our human-centered programs, sustainable communities, and training for inclusive and connected development in Africa, we have trained over 10,000 people, supported over 500 businesses, worked with over 80 reputable organizations, and remitted billions of Naira in revenue.”

The company said, In 2022 alone it supported over 500 founders/entrepreneurs across the various stages of their businesses, providing access to funding to 15 startups, introducing about 20 young innovators (ages 5 – 16) into the innovation ecosystem, mentored over 500 entrepreneurs and founders across gov-tech, green economy, climate change, fin-tech, agriculture, as well as SMEs and MSMEs across boards.

“We would also like to use this opportunity to thank all our program partners and sponsors all these years for their unwavering support throughout this journey. To our community members, you are the reason we are here and we won’t stop believing, supporting, and rooting for you always, you are the reason we are AIIVON, and we appreciate your dedication always.

“As we pivot into a new year, it is however important to reiterate to our Community Members that 2023 will be a very significant year for Aiivon as we have identified some areas and programs designed to further support startups and the ecosystem in general toward a more sustainable future. Our unwavering promise, therefore, is to stay true to supporting enterprises across all sectors; education, healthcare, government, finance, and more.”