Ahiwe emerges Abia PDP guber candidate

By Steve Oko

Chief Okechukwu Ahiwe, the immediate -past Chief of Staff to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, has emerged the Abia State governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

He emerged after polling 469 votes in the re-scheduled primary held Saturday at the Umuahia Township Stadium following the death of Professor Uche Ikonne who was PDP’s former governorship flag bearer.

A total of eight aspirants contested in the primary conducted by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State with other members of the PDP National leadership.

Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, and Lucky Igbokwe ( Don Lulu), both had 12 votes; while Hon. Sampson Orji scored 11 voted.

Former Commissioner for Works, Bob Ogu; Ezinwanyi Jonah, and Eric Opah, had earlier stepped down for Ahiwe who is their Ngwa kinsman.

Ahiwe is from the same Isiala Ngwa North where the late Ikonne hailed from.

In his acceptance speech, Ahiwe promised not to fail Abians if voted into power

He thanked the PDP leadership for its wisdom to zone the ticket to the same Local Government Area where the late Ikonne came from.

