African Business Titan Stephen Akintayo: Building Green & Smart Homes and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs

Dr. Stephen Akintayo, a renowned investment coach and serial entrepreneur, is making waves in the business world. As a member of the prestigious Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only organization for successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, Dr. Akintayo is making a name for himself as one of Africa’s most influential business figures. He is the GMD/CEO of Gtext Global, a multinational conglomerate with 10 subsidiaries operating in Nigeria, Dubai, Florida, and London.

Gtext Global is on a mission to build the first Green and Smart homes in Africa through its subsidiary, Gtext Homes. This real estate company has a highly innovative and young workforce, and is based in several cities across Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Asaba, and Port Harcourt. Other subsidiaries of Gtext Global include Gtext Land, which specializes in the sales of landed properties, and Stephen Akintayo Consulting, which provides wealth and knowledge-building opportunities through various mentorship programs, including Real Estate, Digital, and Paper Asset Investment advisory.

In addition to his business ventures, Dr. Akintayo is a well-respected speaker and author. He is the host of the Global Property Festival, the largest Brokers Conference in Africa, and has welcomed some of the world’s most-sought-after speakers, such as Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, and Brian Tracy, among others. He is also the host of the Investment Chat in a Rolls Royce, which teaches people about different investment opportunities around the world, and the Learning Luxury Show, which educates people about the benefits of owning luxury and how to monetize it. Dr. Akintayo is the author of 37 books, with his latest being the Billionaire Codes book.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Dr. Stephen Akintayo was selected as the 7th Business Owner of a 14-day series by Ediale Kingsley, CEO of Sabistation PR and Media. The goal is to celebrate successful business owners and entrepreneurs and to inspire others with their success stories. Through this special feature on top Nigeria newspapers, the hope is to share these individuals’ stories and motivate more people to become business champions.