Adeleke inspects Osogbo-Ikirun road, pledges commitment to completion

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Saturday inspected the ongoing Osogbo-Ikirun express road project, assuring residents of his commitment to completion of the project.

The Osogbo-Ikirun-Ila-Odo-Kwara state boundary was started by the administration of Rauf Aregbesola and the Adeleke administration earlier this month mobilised contractors back to the site.

The governor during an on-the-spot assessment of work done on the project urged the contractor to stick to the terms of the contract, saying he would embark on regular inspections of the project to ensure timely completion.

“I am happy that work has resumed on this road which was abandoned for over three years. We want the road to be motorable for our people from Osogbo to Ikirun in the first phase within our 100 days in office while work will continue on the other phase toward Ila-Odo as resources are available to the government”, he said.

Addressing the teeming residents of Ikirun who thronged the Alamisi junction to welcome him, the Governor reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the state populace, saying he is committed to project completion irrespective of the administration that started the project.

I am assuring you that this road project to the Ikirun axis here will be completed within my administration’s 100 days in office. But please ensure that you drive carefully on the express road. Our intention as the government is to ensure your comfort not turn the road into a death trap.

“We will monitor the contractor to ensure compliance with terms of the contract and make sure we get value for our money”, he said.