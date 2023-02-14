Adebutu vows to end farmers/herders’ clash in Ogun

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has vowed to find a lasting solution to the incessant bloody clash between farmers and herdsmen in Yewa area of the state if elected governor.

Adebutu made the promise while addressing residents of Yewa North Local Government area of the state during his campaign rally to the council area on Monday.

It would be recalled that farmers and herdsmen in Yewa area of the state had in past engaged in bloody clashes which claimed many lives, several injured, and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

But, Adebutu assured residents of the area of adequate security if elected as the governor of the state.

Adebutu lamented that the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the area had adversely affected agricultural production which is threatening food security in the state.

He called on the people of the area to continue to live harmoniously and shun ethnic and tribal war which is capable of disrupting the peace of the state.

Adebutu also assured the people of rapid development of the area and Ogun state in general.

He said, “Whatever development one has to bring, there must adequate security because without security nothing can go right.

“If a fish wants to get spoilt it starts from the head, may our country never spoil. It is the best thing for a country to develop from top to bottom, so I call on everyone to stop ethnicity and tribal war, and let us remain united.

“When local government autonomy is restored to all Local Government, we shall make sure that things are in place.”

Adebutu called on the people of the area and Ogun people at large to vote for the Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and all other candidates of the party.

Meanwhile, the Hausa/Fulani community in the area pledged their support for Adebutu and all other PDP candidates ahead of the elections.

Speaking on behalf of the Hausa/Fulani community, the Seriki Fulani, Ibrahim Jangoido described Adebutu as a unifying leader.