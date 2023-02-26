Address issues threatening to mar credibility of election results, CSO charges INEC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

An election monitoring group, ReadyToLeadAfrica, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to address pressing issues that threaten to mar the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

Stressing that the polls were dented by structural lapses in the electoral process, the organisation identified incidents of election violence, harassments of individuals, and other similar malpractices during the voting and counting stages at their different LGA collation centers as issues of serious concern.

President of ReadyToLeadAfrica, Mr Godbless Otubure, at a post-election press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, warned that agitation were beginning to swell from various parts, denting confidence in the entire electoral process.

He said, “We appreciate the magnitude of this particular election, reflected in the highest recorded voter turnout, and therefore the magnitude of responsibility which the INEC has had to shoulder.

“However, we call on the INEC to address these issues with alacrity, as concerns are beginning to swell from various parts, denting confidence in the process.

“We must now address the many negatives which have thus far threatened to mar the efforts of INEC.

“We deployed observers across the 36 States of the Federation. In the course of their duty, many of them verified incidents of election violence, malfunction or malpractice during the voting and counting stages at their different LGA collation centers.

“There have been several incidents of the LGA collation centers either not open or opened late. In addition, 34 reports of violence (34) voting, 31 reports of vote counting suspension, and 30 reports of polling stations running out of material.

“Furthermore, one of our observers from Omuma LGA in State was harassed by a police officer with her tag from INEC and was denied access to the LGA collation center.

“Several observers reported faulty BVAS machines. The report from Obiakpor LGA, Woji Town Hall Ward 6, Unit 002, 003 and 004 indicated that the voting process was very slow, as the INEC officials arrived late and needed extra time to set up the BVAS machine.

“Also, in Oyo State, the collation process took much longer than normal, with collation starting extremely late at the LGA level.

“Collations were delayed in so many areas of Lagos State, with many presiding officers reporting delay in obtaining materials.

“As at 4.54pm on election day at Nkpor Ward in Anambra State, voting had not commenced, with the BVAS machines not functional, leaving the voters who came out en masse early in the morning unsure of their fate.

“Meanwhile no election was held in six towns that make up Ebonesie, Ihiala in Anambra State despite the impressive turn out of voters in the area and these towns include Ubuluisiuzo, Mbosi, Lilu, Orsumoghu, Iseke and Azia.

“According to our observer, there were some polling units in Uli Anambra State in which voters were not able to vote. Also, in Ibinabo west, Rivers State, observers were denied access to the collection center.

“In Sokoto South LGA Collations were not yet open as at 8pm on the election day, a worrisome development considering security concerns, and the ability of voters to fully observe the counting of votes as permitted by law.

“We nevertheless call on all citizens to remain calm, and to retain trust in our electoral umpire, and only undertake legal means where necessary to address issues that may arise.”