ADC releases 5,000 polling agents for Peter Obi in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has announced the release of 5,000 of its agents to stand for the Labour Party, LP’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in the Saturday’s poll in the state.

The party in the state disclosed this in Port Harcourt, while announcing that it would stand and work for Peter Obi.

Speaking, the governorship candidate of ADC in the state, Chief Tonye Ibraye, urged party faithful in the state to stand for the LP presidential candidate.

Ibraye said: “I am pleased to be here today to announce my endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate for the upcoming election.

“As many of you may know, my party, ADC, has endorsed Mr Peter Obi as their preferred candidate, after careful consideration and discussion, to support this auspicious move.

“Furthermore, I would like to announce that we will be giving Mr Obi access to my 5,000 polling agents to support him.

“I know that with their help Mr. Obi will be able to reach more voters and spread his messages of hope and change across the country.”