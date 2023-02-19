ADC denies collapsing structure for Lagos PDP

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has neither collapsed its structure for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, nor endorsed any other candidate at any level in the state, besides those contesting on its platform.

The party made the clarification on Sunday, following reports that the governorship candidate of PDP, Abdul-Azeez Adediran(Jandor) was meeting with ADC’s local government chairmen, who had decided to use ADC’s structure for him.

Reacting, ADC, through its Lagos Campaign Council National Representative, Mabel Oboh, said those meeting with Jandor must be “fictitious members” of ADC, as “the party in Lagos State remains intact.”

According to Oboh, who’s also ADC’s National Diversity and Inclusion Director, the party has worked too hard to sacrifice its structure for anyone.

ADC said its governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, and other contesters were fully in the race to win.

“All rumours and actions of people purporting to be Lagos African Democratic Congress, ADC, collaborating or collapsing our structure into PDP or any other party in Lagos State, are the work of fictitious members of ADC.

“We, as a party, state that as a matter of fact that ADC and our governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, are running the race to the end.

“We have worked very hard and have a good supporters’ base.

“We are not and will not be part of any negotiation,” the party emphasised.

Recall that governorship and houses of assembly elections have been scheduled to hold across the country on March 11.