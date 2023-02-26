Abia REC allegedly arrested as INEC re-schedule polls

By Steve Oko

There are unconfirmed reports that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Abia State, Professor Ike Uzochukwu, had been arrested and taken into custody by security agents.



It is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report what exactly led to the alleged arrest of the REC whose whereabouts had been a subject of controversy since Sunday morning.



Newsmen who turned up at the INEC presidential collation centre as well as collation officers who returned from the field with poll results were shocked to notice that the REC was no where to be found.



Meanwhile, INEC headquarters Abuja, has put on hold the fresh polls it earlier re-scheduled for tomorrow (Monday).



INEC Administrative Secretary, Clement Oha, had Sunday evening addressed a press conference where he said a fresh election would hold in seven LGAs where there were skirmishes on Saturday.



The affected LGAs, according to him include: Obingwa, Osisioma, Aba North, Aba South, Umuahia North, Ohafia and Arochukwu.



He, said voters in the affected LGAs had been fully involved of the re-run scheduled for 8:00am.

The number of polling units in the affected LGAs according to a release by the electoral was 197.



But later, the Head, Voter Education and Public Enlightenment, Mrs Rebecca Jim, said that the proposed fresh poll had been suspended following a directive by the INEC headquarters, Abuja.



It was not clear why a counter directive putting the proposal on hold was given by the INEC headquarters.

There has been tension in some federal constituencies and senatorial districts over collation of results.



Although there were complaints of late arrival of voting materials in most parts of the state, it is doubtful it there were violence that marred the election in about 197 polling units across the state .