Abia APC blasts Orji Kalu over recent comment

Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

By Steve Oko

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has lambasted the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over his claims in a recent media interview.

Senator Kalu in the said interview, claimed that the APC governorship candidate in the state, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, had not informed him that he was contesting for governorship, hence he would not endorse him.

He also accused Emenike of abusing and campaigning against him, alleging that the APC governorship candidate has no respect for him as the highest APC political office holder in Abia.

The former Governor who also denied scuttling the governorship ambition of Emenike about 24 years ago accused the APC flag bearer of harbouring grudges.

Kalu whose younger brother, Mascot Uzor Kalu is also a governorship candidate in another party, urged Abians to vote for any candidate of their choice, claiming that his brother is also qualified to lead the state.

He vowed not to endorse Emenike, claiming that the governorship candidate has been going about insulting him even in his Bende constituency.

But in a swift reaction, APC Publicity Secretary, Chief Oke Ezeala, dismissed the Senate Chief Whip as a drowning political desperado seeking relevance.

Ezeala in a statement, urged members of the public to disregard Kalu who he accused of double speaking, and hobnobbing with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to APC, “the said press interview is laced with lies and falsehood unexpected from a Senator and a party member.”

The statement further read:”The party is not perturbed however by antics of such a drowning man, who is obviously seeking cheap public attention as though his much touted endorsement has ever earned any one a political victory.

“Abia APC believes that conscience is an open wound which only truth heals. We, therefore, challenge Senator Kalu to deny any of the said gestures including but not limited to his senatorial ticket facilitation by High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

“How does Orji who is supporting Atiku and only now realizing that Tinubu will win, is coming around to salvage himself from the back door?

“How can any reasonable politician be ambivalent supporting two gubernatorial candidates concurrently – his blood brother, Mascot and APC High Chief Ikechi Emenike?

“Senator Kalu should stop resorting to media masturbation few days to his election as he is only embarrassing himself.”

The statement further read:” All our party leaders and teaming supporters especially in ABIA North should not lose focus. Keep hope alive in the Rescue and Develop Abia Project of High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the incoming Governor of Abia State!”

Kalu’s popularity who is facing a re-election on Saturday, has been on the reverse in the zone over his alleged strange silence over the growing insecurity in Abia North.

His alleged anti-Igbo position on some boiling national issues including his support for Muslim/Muslim ticket and for volunteering to be a sweeper in Aso Rock if Senate President, Ahmed Lawan became Nigeria’s President.

He is also being accused of championing causes that have no direct bearing on his constituents while keeping sealed lips over matters that affect his people.

Many of his constituents are also yet to forgive him for opposing the electronic transmission of election results are for claiming there is no network coverage in Abia North during the debate on the New Electoral Act.

The pending suit of his alleged embezzlement of N5.2 billion while he was Abia Governor, is also posing serious threat against his re-election bid.