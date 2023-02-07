Take your anger to polling units, netizens condemn attacks on banks, other facilities

Reactions have trailed the protests and attacks on some public and private facilities in some states caused by the lingering Naira and fuel scarcity.

The protests started over the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital with some aggrieved residents attacking Governor’s office.

The protests forced Governor Seyi Makinde to suspend his second-term campaign indefinitely.

However, in a new twist, aggrieved residents in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Tuesday trooped out in their numbers setting bonfire on major roads, attacking banks, campaign materials of political parties.

Similar protests took place as well in Ondo, Edo and some states.

Meanwhile, netizens have asked aggrieved residents to desist from attacking public and private facilities. They instead asked them to take their anger to the polling units to elect good leaders who will prioritise their welfare.

See reactions below:

Nigerians suffered under Buhari for 8 years, but politicians can't go through it for just a month.



The6 have started protests everywhere. People who hated Nigerians for protesting police brutality.



If you join the protest, you are a coward.— DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) February 7, 2023

Don't be used by any politician for protest.



Cash scarcity is affecting everyone but we can still be calm & not destroy properties or waste our lives.



Let's be calm— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) February 7, 2023

There is the legitimate anger of people over fuel and naira scarcity.



There is the desperation of politicians to fuel chaos few days to the elections.



Stay safe and remember to protest at the polling unit by voting out evil politicians. February 7, 2023

The masses are suffering ,but this is not the best moment for strikes and protests;any uprising now can derail the election and the democratic process.Let’s not fall into the snare of those who want to incinerate the country if they can’t have their way.— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 7, 2023

The best form of protest is with your PVC on Election Day.Go and vote your choice!— oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) February 7, 2023