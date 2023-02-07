Take your anger to polling units, netizens condemn attacks on banks, other facilities

Reactions have trailed the protests and attacks on some public and private facilities in some states caused by the lingering Naira and fuel scarcity.
The protests started over the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital with some aggrieved residents attacking Governor’s office.
The protests forced Governor Seyi Makinde to suspend his second-term campaign indefinitely.
However, in a new twist, aggrieved residents in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Tuesday trooped out in their numbers setting bonfire on major roads, attacking banks, campaign materials of political parties.
Similar protests took place as well in Ondo, Edo and some states.
Meanwhile, netizens have asked aggrieved residents to desist from attacking public and private facilities. They instead asked them to take their anger to the polling units to elect good leaders who will prioritise their welfare.
