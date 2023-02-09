9th edition of AMVCA announced

.

MultiChoice has announced the commencement of preparations for the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA), with a call for entries.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Tejumola called all African filmmakers to submit their movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast between Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2023, for the 2023 edition of the awards.

According to her, the entry portal opens on Feb. 20 and closes on March 10.

“To enter the awards, all filmmakers must prepare a 5-minute-long showreel, the video must be less than 300MB and submitted on the Africa Magic website, the website will allocate a unique reference number to each completed online submission.

“All films (aired in cinemas or otherwise), made-for-television movies or television series are eligible so long as they fall within the specified timeline,’’ she said.

The head said AMVCA returned last year after a one-year break with much pomp and pageantry, adding that it was an eight-day celebration filled with several activities affecting the different facets of our industry.

“Since then, we have seen more brilliant work; we look forward to celebrating at the ninth edition of the awards.

“This year’s AMVCA will once again demonstrate our intentionality in spotlighting the tremendous talent we have in the African film and TV industry,” she said.

According to Tejumola, the ninth edition, slated for later in the year, will see the return of the social media category which the fast-rising comedian, Sabinus, took home last year.

She said that the award tagged ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ recognised the growing acceptance of content creators across Africa.

She explained that there were also categories like the trailblazer and lifetime awards that are often emotional wins.

“Fast-rising actors in the period under review will be looking forward to winning the trailblazer award, which will mark a major milestone in their career.

“On the other hand, the veterans and Nollywood fans will have their fingers crossed on the African movie legend the award show will be celebrating this year.

“The fashion-forward ‘Best-Dressed’ male and female categories will also return, and attendees will be looking to beat Osas Ighodaro and Denola Grey’s gorgeous looks from last year,’’ she said.

Tejumola said Ighodaro also won the ‘Best Actress in a Drama’ award for her role in “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”.

“The film won three other awards for ‘Best Director (Movie)’, ‘Best Cinematographer’ and ‘Best Actor in a Drama’, making Osas and her film one of the night’s biggest winners.

“Izu Ojukwu’s “Amina” also had a fantastic night last May, carting four awards in the categories of ‘Best Art Director’, ‘Best Costume Designer’, ‘Best Sound Editor’, and ‘Best Overall Movie’,” she said.