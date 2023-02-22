7,000 security agents for Saturday polls in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

THE Police Commissioner for Ondo State, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, yesterday, announced that over 7,000 personnel from the various security agencies will be deployed for Saturday’s elections.

Also, 17, 562 INEC Ad-hoc personnel are to participate in the elections.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, after a joint security meeting in the state, Oyediran said: “Over 7,000 combined security personnel are to cover the election.

“We are assuring the public that we are ready for the success of the forthcoming elections.”