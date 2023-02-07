7 yr old boy dies in Lagos fire

….As another fire guts mall

By Evelyn Usman

A seven-year- old boy died in a fire that engulfed two bungalow structures on Akanbi street in the Mile 12, Ketu area of Lagos , yesterday.

This is just as a mall on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere area of Lagos was engulfed in a separate fire.

Causes of both incidents were yet -to-be ascertained.

Report said the Ketu fire started in the early hours of yesterday, jostling occupants of the bungalows from sleep, as they scampered in different directions for safety.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, said “due to delay in distress call, the raging fire caused severe damage to the buildings and a male child of about seven years old was recovered from the building and suspected dead “.

However, she said the fire was confined and eventually subdued.

While also confirming the fire that engulfed a Leisure Mall on Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, in Surulere, Lagos, she said, ” the fire was reported at 14:41pm, yesterday . Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle Fire crews of the Agency were in attendance to forestall the disaster in the prestigious mall ,with heavy smoke billowing the sky, as a result of the audio-visual sound production materials of the Cinema.

“The cause of is yet- to -be ascertained while it was however confined to the first floor by the right wing of the Mall where it originated from.

“The Federal Fire Service, Ojuelegba Station was also in attendance and no injury or death recorded”, she stated.