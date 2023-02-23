65 political parties adopt Tinubu as president

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 48 hours to the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, 65 Deregistered political parties that are members of the Forum of Political Parties, FPP, in Lagos State, have unanimously endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu for president of Nigeria.

FPP, is an umbrella body of both Registered and Deregistered political parties in the State

Lagos State, Chairman of the Forum and a two-time Chairman of the Lagos State Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Kolawole Ajayi, who stated this at a World Press Conference, held on Thursday, February 23, added that the choice and decision of the 65 Deregistered Political Parties from the FPP to pitch their tent and support the presidential ambition of Tinubu were hinged on the candidate’s inspiring pedigree in both private and public life.

Present at the event were the 65 party chairmen, members and supporters of the following political parties, AD, ACD, PPA, NCMP, AGAP, MAJA

UDP, UPN, APA, FJP

Hope, RAP, LPN, DA

DPP, LM, PDC, UPP

ACPN, NPM, among others.

According to Ajayi, Tinubu has maintained the highest rectitude in leadership, with much interest in effective building and utilisation of human and material resources to attain unprecedented development, which he exemplified as a governor in Lagos State.

“Forum of Political Parties (FPP) is an umbrella body of both Registered and Deregistered political parties in Lagos State. 65 members of the FPP are deregistered political parties, but with all their full political structures on the ground across all the 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos State.

“One of the leading roles of political parties is to checkmate political governance. And over the years, FPP has been doing that; ensuring that Lagos State and Nigerians get the best in leadership by blazing the trail in electing the right and people-centric political leadership across the board.

“As major stakeholders in the democratic governance in our dear country Nigeria, the 2023 elections present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Nigerians to truly get it right.

“That informed our decisions for over six months to periodically evaluate the presidential candidates of all political parties in the race for the forthcoming presidential elections. We have studied their manifestos.

“We have taken accounts of their public and private lives. After a series of stakeholders and Board of Trustees meetings, we became unwaveringly convinced that only one person among all of the presidential candidates has the basic requisites and intimidating pedigree to consolidate Nigeria’s fledging democracy and deepen development; unite the country and redefine democracy as government of the people, by the people and for the people. That one man is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are here today to endorse him for the top job, and to ensure that all the party leadership, members and supporters of the 65 Deregistered political parties here present at today’s event work to ensure victory for Asiwaju Tinubu at the presidential polls,” Ajayi said.

He further stated how Tinubu turned around Lagos’s infrastructure and economy as a governor between 1999 and 2007, and how he gave opportunities to people of different tribes in his government.

Ajayi, therefore, promised that the group would deliver over four hundred thousand votes for Tinubu in Lagos, at the presidential polls.

Corroborating the forum’s Chairman, the Lagos State party Chairman of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA), and a former Deputy Governorship Candidate of the PPA, as well as the former Assistant Secretary of the IPAC in Lagos State, Idowu Oguntoyinbo, stressed that only Tinubu has what it takes to revive Nigeria and consolidate on the humongous infrastructural achievements of President Buhari.

“I can proudly say that today has marked a new thing as the 65 Deregistered Political Parties who are active members Forum of Political Parties in Lagos State has unanimously endorsed the most competent and experienced presidential candidate for the forthcoming presidential elections, in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Though we are from different political parties, but for 65 political parties to unanimously endorse one man today is absolutely phenomenal, and a testament to the fact that Nigeria is on a threshold of making an inspiring history come February 25, 2023.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has been of a great service to humanity and Nigeria. For someone who stood firm to ensure democracy was entrenched at the detriment of his life and that of his family; for someone whose midas touch and transformative leadership have today advanced development of Lagos State into a mega-city; for someone who has helped and built men across all strata, religion and region; and for someone who eased out the monsterous PDP administration in Nigeria to usher in pure and undiluted democratic governance, it can only be fair for us to support his presidential ambition as a people who want continuous democratic growth and development.

” As we have today endorsed him, we are exceedingly happy seeing that this day and event came through. On Asiwaju Mandate we, the 65 Deregistered parties and members of the Forum of Political Parties in Lagos State, stand”, Oguntoyinbo reiterated.

The Chairman of MAJA party in Lagos and Secretary of the FPP, as well as former Lagos State IPAC Secretary, Shola Omolola, encourage Nigerians to to go out en-mass to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because according to him, Tinubu is the only presidential candidate with proven track records that set him apart from other.

He maintained that Tinubu leadership would spell a new and ideal dawn in constitutional democracy, creation of opportunities and infusion of ideas that are in tandem with the 21st century global democratic best practices.