4,352 BVAS machines, other sensitive election materials arrive Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said sensitive election materials have arrived in Enugu, ahead of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr. Rex Achumie, the INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) in Enugu State, confirmed this in Enugu, on Tuesday.

Achumie said “INEC top officials have gone to inspect sensitive materials received at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Enugu branch.

“Just this morning (Tuesday), we went to CBN, Enugu branch, to confirm receipt of sensitive materials, especially the election result sheets.

“However, INEC will be distributing the result sheets in full glare of heads of security agencies, political parties, media, observers and other stakeholders on Thursday, February 23, from the CBN.”

Meanwhile, it was observed the arrival of 1,088 cartons containing the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine at INEC state headquarters in Enugu.

Each of the cartons has four BVAS machines, totalling 4,352 for the state.

The BVAS machines would be deployed to the 4,145 polling units across 260 Registration Area Centres and 17 council areas of the state.

Nigerians would head to the polls for presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, while governorship and state assembly elections would hold on March 11.(NAN)