By Biodun Busari

The Federal Government has said it was not officially aware of any official in Aso Rock working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as claimed by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in his address to State House correspondents at a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday reacted to El-Rufai’s earlier claims.

El-Rufai had said, “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the President’s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.”

Reacting, Mohammed said, “If there’s anybody who is working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.”

“On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that, no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election. And I think this administration, and for that matter now, the most important person in this regard is Mr. President.

“I think he has shown by words and deed that he is committed to a free, fair and credible election. And fair, free and credible elections mean not favouring or disfavouring anybody.

“Everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear, even as recently as Friday, when he was in Daura. He said the same thing. So if there’s anybody who’s working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.”