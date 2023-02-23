2023: Southern Kaduna People adopt Atiku

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), has adopted the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, alleging that in the past eight years, their people have suffered untold deprivations and dehumanisation from the exclusiveness and discriminatory practices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

SOKAPU said it took the decision in collaboration with the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council (SKLC) after an exhaustive examination of the political situation in Nigeria.

The SOKAPU President, Awemi Dio Maisamari, along with the chairman of Southern Kaduna Leadership Council, Ishaya Dary Akau, amongst other officials of the Union, said at a press conference that has weighed the capacity of PDP and Labour Party (LP), “we discovered that PDP has wider outreach than LP.”

They said of all the political parties in the country, only PDP and LP had over the years cared for the people of Southern Kaduna, adding that after the presidential election, they will decide on the governorship candidate to support.

According to the text of the press conference,” the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), in collaboration with the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council (SKLC) examined the situation on the ground and come to the conclusion that the Presidential Candidates that have shown enough concern over our problems and concerns are those who visited Southern Kaduna and discussed with our people.”

“To this extent, the Presidential Candidates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) came and discussed with our people and leaders, and were given the Southern Kaduna Charter for Socio-Political Engagement. Therefore, the choice for the Southern Kaduna people is between the PDP and LP.”

“In considering where to go, and which party to support, we take into consideration the fact that we have benefited more where we have been included in governance and decision making. Politically and economically, the Southern Kaduna people have benefited more from the PDP than any other party in the history of Nigeria.”

“Nevertheless, given the strength of the emotions arising from the oppression our people have suffered over the past eight years, there is the tendency to align with the Labour Party. As leaders of Southern Kaduna, we take cognizance of the sentiments and emotions of our people over the suffering they have gone through.”

“We have examined the balance of forces on the ground in terms of structures, spread, capacity of the party and candidates to win the presidential election, hold and use the power to include the Southern Kaduna people in government. We, as Leaders of Southern Kaduna are advising our people to vote for the Party that has shown us inclusiveness, and the Party that has the inclination, desire and potential to concretely address our cares and concerns.”

“SOKAPU and SKLC therefore advise the people of Southern Kaduna to support and vote for the Presidential Candidate that has shown commitment and willingness to be inclusive and address our interests. Therefore we are calling on our people to come out massively and vote in the presidential election.”

“On the 25 February, 2023, Nigerians, including the people of Southern Kaduna, will be going to the polls to elect the Candidate that will be President and the Party that will form the next government in Nigeria. This election is fundamental to the Southern Kaduna people especially as in the past eight years our people have suffered untold deprivations and dehumanisation from the exclusiveness and discriminatory practices of the present party and government in power.”

” From the foregoing, the decision of Southern Kaduna people on the choice of Presidential Candidate to support in the 2023 general election should be guided by our historical experiences over the past twenty-five years,” they said.