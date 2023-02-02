The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says its Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso will not step down for anyone in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Prof. Rufai Alkali, who said the party was not in alliance talk with the PDP, said this on Wednesday while addressing a news conference in Abuja.

“Our candidate will not step down because of so many reasons which include competence, capacity, vibrance, articulation and acceptability.

“Our members have been worried because we have huge crowds in the South and in the North.

“Our presidential candidate is campaigning. Our governorship candidates, Senatorial candidates, House of Representatives candidates and the State House of Assembly candidates have been campaigning.

“Since we came up with this mantra for a new Nigeria, we’ve not been engaged in unnecessary controversy. As a responsible party, we have been taken for granted.

“We are not in talks with any party,” he said.

He said Kwankwaso is a forerunner in the contest.

”The election of 2023 is different. Some leaders whose agenda is to work for some candidates, want a northern candidate.

“We kept quiet when the PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said he was the Northern candidate.

“They talk about a government of national unity. Nobody is talking about that.

“We are not planning an alliance with Atiku.

“He should respect his age and he can’t force anyone to endorse him,” he said.

NAN reports that Abubakar on Tuesday hinted his readiness to work with Kwankwaso and Labour Party’s Peter Obi after meeting with them to support his ambition in the forthcoming election.

He made this known in a 15-minute interview with the BBC Hausa service.

Speaking with the interviewer in the Hausa language, Atiku said both Obi and Kwankwaso are not a threat to his chances of winning at the Feb.25 poll.

“Although, I see no threat in any of them but we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming.”(NAN)