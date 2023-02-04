2023: Peter Obi is the light – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Engineer David Babachir Lawal,

By Biodun Busari

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is the light that has come to shine on Nigeria.

Lawal, who kicked against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate respectively said he has repented because he has seen the light.

He also asserted that the ruling APC and the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represent darkness in Nigeria.

Lawal made this shocking revelation while fielding questions on Channels Television’s “The Verdict 2023”, on Friday.

When giving reasons for dumping the APC to become a Labour Party member and supporter of Obi, the former SGF explained that he repented “the darkness” of “the old system that used to govern us” when he saw the light.

Lawal said: “I’ve seen the light; you can repent when you see the light. I’ve seen the light, I saw the light and I repented, I’m sorry. I did that before.

“The light is Peter Obi. The darkness is the old system that used to govern us, which is represented by both the PDP and the APC. No change. Same people, same agbada, same red face cap. Same people. So Nigerians have seen the light, not only me.”