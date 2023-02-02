By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that

his administration will appoint women into key positions and support their businesses when elected governor.

He noted that Kaduna state is one of the most gender inclusive governments in the country and promised to continue to empower women when elected governor of Kaduna state.

Senator Uba Sani who made this pledge at Kajuru on Wednesday, while reacting to women’s request for adequate representation during a Town Hall meeting, prior to the campaign rally.

The gubernatorial candidate, in a statement,also promised to support security agencies in the war against banditry and general insecurity bedeviling the area.

The federal legislator who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate,however pointed out that security is a collective responsibility and should not be left to the federal government alone, adding that both the state and local governments, including the traditional institution as well as the citizens should contribute their quotas.

He commended Governor Nasir El Rufai for giving logistics support to the military, adding that peace has started retuning in the last three weeks, owing to the attacks on criminals’ hideouts.

The governorship candidate commissioned a fully renovated and equipped Primary Healthcare Center, nurses quarters as well as an ambulance.

Speaking at the palace of Etsu Chukun, Senator Uba Sani also promised to continue with Town Hall meetings and community engagement for policy formulation and implementation.

The gubernatorial candidate noted that the appointment of the Etsu Chukun has brought peace to the chiefdom, adding that ethno-religious differences have been reduced.

The Senator called on the people to live together in peace as this will bring about progress and development in the area.

Uba Sani also said that he is committed to completing all the ongoing road projects in Chukun local government and initiating new ones when elected into office.

A rally was held at Sabon Tasha where the gubernatorial candidate enjoined the people to vote APC from top to bottom, for continuing development in the state and country at large.