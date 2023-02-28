2023 Elections: Tinubu emerges winner in Kogi, Niger

By Biodun Busari

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has defeated his main contenders, the standard bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively in presidential election in Kogi state.

He also replicated the same feat in Niger state, belonging to the North Central geo-political zone, according to the results collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Tuesday.

The results were announced at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In Benue, Tinubu polled 240,751 votes, while Atiku garnered 145,104 votes and Obi gathered 56,217.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso got 4,238 votes.

Meanwhile, Tinubu won Niger state with 375,183 votes, as his rivals, Atiku polled 284,898, Obi gathered 80,452 votes and Kwankwaso had 21,836 votes.