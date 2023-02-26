2023 Elections: Tambuwal wins polling unit

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Director General Presidential campaign has won his polling unit with 250 votes against 44 for All Progressive Congress (APC) in Saturdays Presidential Election.

Vanguard reports that Tambuwal, who is also the Sokoto South senatorial candidate on the platform of PDP has scored 252 votes against APC’s 44 votes at Government Girls Day Secondary school Tambuwal polling unit.

On Federal House of Representatives seat, PDP scored 247 against 45 for APC in the polling unit.

According to a statement by Tambuwal Media Aide, Malam Muhammad Bello, PDP scored total of 749 votes against 147 for APC at Presidential and National Assembly elections at the polling unit.

