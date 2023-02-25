2023 Elections: Shettima votes in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Vice Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Kashim Shettima has cast his vote at the Shettimari unit 001 where de declared optimism of APC winning the election.

“I believe we are going to win this election,” Kashim said while urging the opposition to accept the outcome in good faith.

Shettima said that the most important thing is that Nigerians have more that unite them as a nation and needed to work for the greater good of the nation.

“The longer journey is the call for national unity and progress.

“Tinubu has that generosity of spirit, maturity, experience and exposure not to gloat over victory, ” Shettima said.

On some of the challenges experienced which affected his chance to vote early, Shettima said it’s normal in view of huge tasks involved in organising election in a populous country like Nigeria.

“Its too early to give judgment on INEC, we need to give them the benefit of doubt.

“I believed INEC are pragmatic enough to extend the voting up to 6pm or even 10pm to enable the public exercise their right to vote, ” Kashim said.