2023 Elections: Peter Obi wins in Jonathan’s polling unit

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has won in the polling unit of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke – Unit 39, Ward 13, Otuabula, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

Obi polled 94 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 43 votes and the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who scored 16 votes.

The result was signed by the presiding officer, Faith Benjamin has the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scoring zero in the former president’s unit.