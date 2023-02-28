2023 Elections: Peter Obi wins FCT with 281,717 votes

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won the Saturday’s presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Obi secured 281,717 votes in the contest with his closest challenger, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC who scored 90,902 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 74,194 votes.

The presidential election results were announced at the National Collation Center of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Abuja on Tuesday.