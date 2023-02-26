2023 Elections: Kwankwaso wins 9 of 10 LGs in Kano

…Campaign DG, Makoda fails to deliver ward

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has won in nine out of ten LGAs result so far collated in Kano State.

The results released by the state collation officer and Vice Chancellor of Uthman Danfodio University, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, shows as follows.

The result also indicated that the Director General of the NNPP campaign council and the former Chief of Staff to Ganduje, Ali Makoda fails to deliver his LGA (Makoda LGA) to Kwankwaso.

1) Garin Malam LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 74,846

Accredited voters: 26,692

Result

APC: 8,642

NNPP: 12,249

PDP: 4,409

LP: 160

Valid: 25,794

Rejected: 784

Total vote cast: 26,578

2) Makoda LGA: APC won

Registered voters: 75,487

Accredited voters: 27,724

Result

APC: 12,590

NNPP: 12,247

PDP: 1,099

LP: 40

Valid: 26,195

Rejected: 584

Total vote cast: 26,779

6 PUs cancelled due to over voting and disruption

3) Rimingado LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 67,128

Accredited voters: 27,476

Result

APC: 10,861

NNPP: 14, 634

PDP: 907

LP: 76

Valid: 26,832

Rejected: 508

Total vote cast: 27,340

Cancellation of 4 PUs due to over voting and disruption

4) Kibiya LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 77,929

Accredited voters: 28,228

Result

APC: 10,283

NNPP: 16,331

PDP: 753

LP: 70

Valid: 27,648

Rejected: 419

Total vote cast: 28,067

5 PUs cancelled due to over voting

5) Kura LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 107,866

Accredited voters: 37,613

Result

APC: 10,929

NNPP: 20,406

PDP: 3,987

LP: 126

Valid: 35,901

Rejected: 1,281

Total vote cast: 37,182

6) Gezawa LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 114,655

Accredited voters: 37,183

Result

APC: 9,915

NNPP: 21,909

PDP: 2,980

LP: 188

Valid: 35,795

Rejected: 1,388

Total vote cast: 37,183

4 PUs cancelled due to over voting

7) Minjibir LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 94,186

Accredited voters: 26,245

Result

APC: 6,777

NNPP: 15,505

PDP: 1,823

LP: 123

Valid: 24,969

Rejected: 971

Total vote cast: 25,940

No case recorded

8) Gabasawa LG: NNPP won

Registered voters: 75,623

Accredited voters: 26,119

Result

APC: 11,992

NNPP: 13,736

PDP: 2,191

LP: 48

Valid: 28,429

Rejected: 594

Total vote cast: 29,023

No any incidence

9) Warawa LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 75,623

Accredited voters: 26,119

Result

APC: 10,352

NNPP: 12,708

PDP: 1,277

LP: 125

Valid: 25,219

Rejected: 749

Total vote cast: 25,968

Cancellation in 4 PUs and votes stands at 1,637

10) Sumaila LGA: NNPP won

Registered voters: 111,972

Accredited voters: 40,090

Result

APC: 11,341

NNPP: 24,307

PDP: 1,553

LP: 1,106

Valid: 38,911

Rejected: 1,179

Total vote cast: 40,090

No incidence recorded

More results trickling in…