2023 Elections: Kwankwaso wins 9 of 10 LGs in Kano

…Campaign DG, Makoda fails to deliver ward
By Bashir Bello
KANO — The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has won in nine out of ten LGAs result so far collated in Kano State.
The results released by the state collation officer and Vice Chancellor of Uthman Danfodio University, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, shows as follows.
The result also indicated that the Director General of the NNPP campaign council and the former Chief of Staff to Ganduje, Ali Makoda fails to deliver his LGA (Makoda LGA) to Kwankwaso.
1) Garin Malam LGA: NNPP won
Registered voters: 74,846
Accredited voters: 26,692
Result
APC: 8,642
NNPP: 12,249
PDP: 4,409
LP: 160
Valid: 25,794
Rejected: 784
Total vote cast: 26,578
2) Makoda LGA: APC won
Registered voters: 75,487
Accredited voters: 27,724
Result
APC: 12,590
NNPP: 12,247
PDP: 1,099
LP: 40
Valid: 26,195
Rejected: 584
Total vote cast: 26,779
6 PUs cancelled due to over voting and disruption
3) Rimingado LGA: NNPP won
Registered voters: 67,128
Accredited voters: 27,476
Result
APC: 10,861
NNPP: 14, 634
PDP: 907
LP: 76
Valid: 26,832
Rejected: 508
Total vote cast: 27,340
Cancellation of 4 PUs due to over voting and disruption
4) Kibiya LGA: NNPP won
Registered voters: 77,929
Accredited voters: 28,228
Result
APC: 10,283
NNPP: 16,331
PDP: 753
LP: 70
Valid: 27,648
Rejected: 419
Total vote cast: 28,067
5 PUs cancelled due to over voting
5) Kura LGA: NNPP won
Registered voters: 107,866
Accredited voters: 37,613
Result
APC: 10,929
NNPP: 20,406
PDP: 3,987
LP: 126
Valid: 35,901
Rejected: 1,281
Total vote cast: 37,182
6) Gezawa LGA: NNPP won
Registered voters: 114,655
Accredited voters: 37,183
Result
APC: 9,915
NNPP: 21,909
PDP: 2,980
LP: 188
Valid: 35,795
Rejected: 1,388
Total vote cast: 37,183
4 PUs cancelled due to over voting
7) Minjibir LGA: NNPP won
Registered voters: 94,186
Accredited voters: 26,245
Result
APC: 6,777
NNPP: 15,505
PDP: 1,823
LP: 123
Valid: 24,969
Rejected: 971
Total vote cast: 25,940
No case recorded
8) Gabasawa LG: NNPP won
Registered voters: 75,623
Accredited voters: 26,119
Result
APC: 11,992
NNPP: 13,736
PDP: 2,191
LP: 48
Valid: 28,429
Rejected: 594
Total vote cast: 29,023
No any incidence
9) Warawa LGA: NNPP won
Registered voters: 75,623
Accredited voters: 26,119
Result
APC: 10,352
NNPP: 12,708
PDP: 1,277
LP: 125
Valid: 25,219
Rejected: 749
Total vote cast: 25,968
Cancellation in 4 PUs and votes stands at 1,637
10) Sumaila LGA: NNPP won
Registered voters: 111,972
Accredited voters: 40,090
Result
APC: 11,341
NNPP: 24,307
PDP: 1,553
LP: 1,106
Valid: 38,911
Rejected: 1,179
Total vote cast: 40,090
No incidence recorded
More results trickling in…
