2023 Elections: Ex-Gov Daniel wins Ogun East Senate seat

Ex Governor Olugbenga Daniel

A former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has won the Ogun East Senatorial election held on Saturday.

Daniel, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress scored 115,147 votes to defeat other candidates in the contest for the National Assembly seat.

The official results were announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Christopher Onwuka, at the Ogun East Senatorial Collation Centre in Itoro Hall, Ijebu-Ode.