2023 Elections: Drivers protest non-payment in Enugu, refuse deploying election materials

Some commercial bus drivers in Enugu, chartered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have refused to deploy election materials over non-payment.

The drivers, speaking at the INEC office in New Gariki, Enugu North LGA, requested the electoral body to pay them upfront for their services.

NAN reports that the drivers have refused to move out until they are paid.

Michael Agugu, one of them, said they “would not carry the materials because INEC has not paid them their money”.

“Although they said that they have given one of our members the money to share with us but up till now, we have not received the money,” Agugu said.

“I am not going to carry any materials if I am not paid at hand because anything that happened on election day is part of the election.

“I rather leave the promises with my vehicle than put water in an empty basket.”

Moses Ugwu, another driver, also said this was not the first time he would be conveying electoral materials to various polling stations.

Ugwu said that when they were not paid before the deployment, “nobody would listen to you after the elections.”

“Once you leave here without your money at hand, consider the money as a forgotten issue,” he added.

But in a response to the agitations, an INEC official, who pleaded anonymity, said the commission transferred their money to them, but the drivers had insisted on receiving an alert before they leave.

”There’s no cash anywhere. Money was transferred to all of them. Some believed them and decided to carry the materials while some left there in anger.”