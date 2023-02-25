2023 Elections: Collation to commence on Sunday – INEC

Prof Yakubu

The collation of the Presidential and National Assembly results will commence on Sunday, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has announced.

Yakubu made this announcement while addressing a press briefing on the voting process nationwide on Saturday.

The INEC Chairman said the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) worked perfectly well in most of the states across the federation, but the body experienced challenges in some parts of the country.

Yakubu added that the challenge experienced was the inability of the Commission to open the polling units by 8:30 am as agreed in a number of polling units.