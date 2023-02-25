2023 Elections: Atiku wins in Senate President, Lawan’s polling unit

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has won in the polling unit of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

As the voting exercise commenced, Lawan, who is the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Yobe North, cast his votes at the Katuzu Primary School polling unit 001B.

It was Atiku that came with the highest votes polling 186, while his main rival, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, garnered 107 votes.

Also, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, got 41 votes, Kola Abiola of PRP got 2 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 1 vote.

The number of registered voters released by the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the 2023 general elections is 93,468,008. While 87,209,007 people have collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, 6,259,229 PVCs remain uncollected.