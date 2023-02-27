Home » 2023 elections » 2023 Elections: APC Chair, Adamu loses Nasarawa Senatorial seat to SDP
2023 elections

February 27, 2023

2023 Elections: APC Chair, Adamu loses Nasarawa Senatorial seat to SDP

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

…as SDP clinches two others in Nasarawa 

By David Odama

LAFIA —The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has won the senatoral zone of the ruling APC National Chairman to retire Senator Abdullahi Adamu from active politics in the zone.

The  candidate of the party,  Ahmed Wadada,  won the Nasarawa South Senatorial election in the just-concluded 2023 general elections in Nasarawa State.

Wadada  scored  96,488 votes to defeat  the APC candidate, Engineer Ahmed Tukur, to emerge winner of the Nasarawa South senatorial district election in the results declared by the Independent National Electoral 

Nasarawa South is the senatorial district of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the  occupant of the Senatorial seat before his his emergence as the APC National Chairman

Wada’s result was declared by the Independent National Electorial Commission (INEC) on Monday as the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)  scored 46,820 and 23,228 votes respectfully. 

In the same vein,   Senator Godiya Akwashiki  of the Social Democratic party,  SDP was declared winner of Saturday’s elections for Nasarawa North Senatorial District. 

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ilemona Adofu, of Federal University, Lafia,  declared Akwashiki as the winner with 44,471 votesat the early honour of monday

 Akwashiki  who joined SDP after he left APC defeated  the former Secretary of the National Judicial Service Commission, Alhaji Danladi Halilu of the APC,  with  32,058 votes.

 SDP  also won  Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency seat of the State in the election as Jonathan Gaza won  his reelection seat in the House of Representatives.

INEC Returning Officer for the election,   Prof George Genyi  declared Gaza, who polled 60,265 votes winner at the Keffi Zonal collation centre in Keffi local government area of the state Monday.

According to Prof. Genyi,  PDP’s candidate. Mr Bulus Ishaku, scored 33,180 votes while  the LP candidate, Mr Iliya Gambo,  pulled  29,665 votes, while the APC candidate, Mr Auta Koro, scored 28, 417 votes.

 Recalled that  the trio of Wadada, Akwashiki and Gaza had defected from the ruling APC to SDP in protest over the outcome of the primary elections in the party in 2022

