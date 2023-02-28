2023 Election: Wike factor wins Rivers for Tinubu

APC – 231591

LP – 175071

PDP – 88468

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won Rivers state with overwhelming votes from Governor Nyesom Wike’s home Obio/Akpor Local Government (LGA) Area as collation is concluded for the presidential election in the state.

In the overall results announced Tuesday evening by the State Collation Officer, Prof Teddy Adias, after collation from all 23 Rivers LGAs, APC polled 231591 votes, 56,520 higher than the votes for second placed LP candidate, Peter Obi, who garnered 175071 votes.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had 88468 votes in third position, suggesting how much the PDP worked overwhelmingly for the APC’s win in Rivers.

Tinubu who was trailing Obi with over 20,000 votes at the announcement of 21 LGAs secured the overall gap ahead of Obi after the results of Obio/Akpor LGA alone gave the APC candidate 80239 votes, the highest from the LGAs in Rivers against Obi’s paltry 3829 votes in that locality.

In the spread of results, the APC won in 15 LGAs, LP in 5 and the PDP in three LGAs.