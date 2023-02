By Chioma Onuegbu

The presidential candidate of the All progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won a polling unit in Akwa-Ibom.

He defeated his opponents at the Independence High school unit 9 Ukana west ward 2, Akwa Ibom State.

Presidential

PDP 7 votes

APC 322

LP 59

Senatorial

PDP 11

APC 381

LP 2