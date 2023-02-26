2023 Election: Tinubu wins in 12 LGs announced in Ekiti so far

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has defeated his closest rivals, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, in 12 out of 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.
Tinubu so far has a total of 134,503 votes from the 12 LGAs of the state. His closest rival, Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 61,414 votes while Obi of the Labour Party got 5,454 votes.
Tinubu won in all of the 12 local governments so far announced, as of 7 a.m., at the State Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti.
See the results of the 12 local governments already announced below:
- Ilejemeje Local Government
APC 4599
LP 97
PDP 2662
- ISE/ORUN Local Government
APC 11,415
LP 497
PDP 2734
- EFON Local Government
APC 5873
LP 125
PDP 2521
- GBONYIN Local Government
APC 11969
LP 245
PDP 4178
- EMURE Local Government
APC 8159
LP 465
PDP 3035
- IREPODUN/IFELODUN Local Government
APC 14265
LP 544
PDP 5516
- IKERE Local Government
APC 11659
LP 910
PDP 7198
- IJERO Local Government
APC 12628
LP 373
PDP 5731
- IDO/OSI Local Government
APC 11917
LP 782
PDP 7476
- EKITI WEST Local Government
APC 14516
LP 391
PDP 4318
- MOBA Local Government
APC 12046
LP 246
PDP 5847
- IKOLE Local Government
APC 15465
LP 779
PDP 10,198
