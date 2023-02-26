2023 Election: Tinubu wins in 12 LGs announced in Ekiti so far

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has defeated his closest rivals, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, in 12 out of 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.

Tinubu so far has a total of 134,503 votes from the 12 LGAs of the state. His closest rival, Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 61,414 votes while Obi of the Labour Party got 5,454 votes.

Tinubu won in all of the 12 local governments so far announced, as of 7 a.m., at the State Collation Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

See the results of the 12 local governments already announced below:

Ilejemeje Local Government

APC 4599

LP 97

PDP 2662

ISE/ORUN Local Government

APC 11,415

LP 497

PDP 2734

EFON Local Government

APC 5873

LP 125

PDP 2521

GBONYIN Local Government

APC 11969

LP 245

PDP 4178

EMURE Local Government

APC 8159

LP 465

PDP 3035

IREPODUN/IFELODUN Local Government

APC 14265

LP 544

PDP 5516

IKERE Local Government

APC 11659

LP 910

PDP 7198

IJERO Local Government

APC 12628

LP 373

PDP 5731

IDO/OSI Local Government

APC 11917

LP 782

PDP 7476

EKITI WEST Local Government

APC 14516

LP 391

PDP 4318

MOBA Local Government

APC 12046

LP 246

PDP 5847

IKOLE Local Government

APC 15465

LP 779

PDP 10,198