2023 Election: ‘Shun election violence’ Rotary takes campaign to Delta Community

Sapele – Rotary Club of Sapele, comprising Sapele GRA, Sapele City Center, Sapele Gateway, Sapele Metropolitan and Sapele Urban has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and shun discrimination, violence and crimes in its entirety as the 2023 general elections draw near.

The over 100 Rotarians who, assembled at Ajogodo junction by International High School in Sapele during the week, kicked off the sensitization campaign, marching through the streets of the town as early as 8 am, holding placards with messages like ‘Vote don’t fight’ ‘elects without violence’ ‘let us vote not to fight’ ‘it’s your right to vote not to fight’ ‘shun violence in this elections’ and so on shared handbills carrying the messages to onlookers while rocking to a music box mounted on an articulated truck.

Rtn Kennedy Odirin Ebimaro, Rotary Club President of Sapele Metropolitan, said the street march was organized to let members of the public know that the elections were not worth their blood.

“Elections can be done peacefully without violence not spilling of blood, we want to let them understand that no matter what, they should not fight nor do anything that will lead to violence, they should vote wisely and avoid anything that will result in a fight or violence,” he said.

, The President of the Rotary Club Of Sapele Gateway, Rtn Oweh Ejiro on her part, said the Rotary was noted for peace and is one of the organizations that tries to identify the needs in society and see how they can come in.

“We have done an assessment need, the society need to be sensitized about the election, you don’t need to fight. Its your vote, you don’t need to shoot, you don’t need to kill, so just take your PVC and cast your vote, we are, creating awareness in our society about the forthcoming election”

Rtn Elijah Obotse, the Assistant Governor of zone 14, who represented the District Governor, explained why that time was chosen to sensitized the public “we have a lot of people who will be available to listen and hear us when we move around and we’ve actually look at the time – table of the political parties, that today would be free for them, there will not be political rally, because we don’t want to clash with other political parties, we are here to let people know that election should be free from violence” he then advised Nigerians to cast their votes orderly and shun violence on election day.

Others who spoke include the former President of Rotary Sapele Gateway,, Rtn Happy Mene, the President of Rotary Club of Sapele City Center, Rtn Ijakpimi Richard,, Rtn. Abraham Adebowale,, President of Rotary Club Urban, and Rtn Lucky Onomakpome, President of Rotary Club Sapele GRA.