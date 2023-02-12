• ‘Why we launched ICC Chat’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Hon. Silas Agara, a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State and National Coordinator for the Tinubu Shettima Independent Campaign Council, lCC, in this interview, speaks about the coming elections, what the ICC stands for, the chances of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the elections, and the development of the ICC Chat, a locally developed electoral app that he believes will aid the electorate process in Nigeria.

Excerpts:

Run us through the functions of the ICC and what it intends doing in the remaining days before the elections?

ICC is a grassroots –based initiative strategically set up to cover from bottom-up campaign network outside the national headquarters office. ICC operates from different sub-offices in the states and LGAs. The focus of the operations of the ICC is the palpable connection with the Nigerian people at the grassroots where majority of the voting populace live. Achievements include the inauguration of the ICC Grassroots Structures across Nigeria from states down to the polling units, launching of the most innovative voters mining technology, the first of its kind in Nigeria body politics called ICC Chat App Flag-off, our door-to-door campaign across the country, initiated a state-by-state reconciliatory visits to ensure that key stakeholders are carried along in their various states action plans leading to the election day, and meeting with various unions and other professional bodies.

What is the relationship between the ICC and the Presidential Campaign Council?

Like I said earlier, roles for both campaign councils are clearly defined without any overlapping responsibilities. PCC as the parent campaign body is responsible for general campaign activities whereas ICC is there to complement roles like reaching down to the grassroots, getting out the vote and managing of the support groups.

The ICC styles itself as a grassroots campaign organ. How effective has this been?

Any pioneer concept always comes with its own challenges. We have been able to manage the problem of accessibility to rural arrears without regular network for proper communication. We are happy to report that with the introduction of our ICC Chat App, we have been able address the issue of communication and coordination of activities from states to the polling unit level. Connecting with rural areas or sharing campaign materials are made easy; from time to time, zoom meetings are held with the wards to obtain information about campaign activities etc

How confident are you on the feasibility of the 2023 elections? Are you sure INEC can conduct free and fair elections?

The elections will hold and we are confident of victory because we have shown to Nigerians that our agenda are better for Nigeria long term. Our principal is crisscrossing the entire country canvassing for votes and the response from the people has been amazing. We are employing the best of technology in terms of vote canvassing and reaching out to the electorate; our policy proposition is reliable, tested and is working. On INEC, I think that they are doing their best and we are expecting free and fair elections.

With high inflation, high unemployment among the youths and insecurity ravaging the country, why should anyone want to vote for APC and its candidates?

We are in election period, so we expect this kind of propaganda. Government is a going concern, every day government policies are being implemented; some have short term gains whereas some long term. We must not always judge governance by present occurrences; rather the long-term benefits; look at the Second Niger Bridge, how many governments came and went before it was realized? I remember our South-East brethren lamenting the abandonment of the project, but, today, they are happy and singing praises of the current APC government. We understand the pains Nigerians are going through. Our candidate is not alien to this kind of situation. Lagos was worse, but see what is happening in Lagos today. He is coming to renew hope for Nigerians hence we must support APC to win the 2023 election.

ICC just launched the ICC Chat. Run us through it. Of what significance is it and how has the app enhanced your operations?

ICC Chat is the best electoral APP application ever used to run a grassroots campaign. This resourceful and proudly developed app is designed to connect supporters and voters of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu across polling units, wards, local government areas and states. It allows for members to debate, share political thinking and chat. And, most importantly, it is also designed for voters mining, election monitoring and reporting. Since the launching of the app, communication among members has improved and sharing of campaign materials made easy etc.

This app, it was learnt, was locally developed – tell us how this happened?

The app was developed by Dr Abiola Oshodi, a strong supporter of Asiwaju based in Canada and a member of ICC Support Group.

Why is the party pushing this technology at this crucial time? Is it because of BVAS and that this time votes will count?

With the introduction or BVAS, our electoral landscape is changing. It is only right to flow with the technological advancement. Now votes count. This means, one way of the other, you must reach your voters; hence, ICC Chat is the appropriate tool for that. Maybe in this election, the relevance of this app might not be felt but then it is there for subsequent elections.

Any challenges as far as the ICC is concerned and how are you dealing with it?

Each comes with its own challenges and frustrations. Having to campaign in 8, 812 wards across Nigeria is not an easy task but we are doing our best.

What prepares you for the current function?

There is no special qualification for this assignment; rather, you take each day as it comes with its own challenges. Understanding that your success depends on the caliber of people you surround yourself with defines the quality of service you will be able to deliver at a time. I am happy that I have the right people around and together we are close to making history come February 25. Asiwaju will be elected the next President of Nigeria to transform this country the same way he transformed Lagos.