 2.4m people to vote in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, no fewer than 2.4 million eligible voters in Imo State, are expected to cast their votes during the general elections.

Disclosing this yesterday, while addressing newsmen in Owerri, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, also said that “although there are some polling units with zero registration, no eligible voter will be disenfranchised”.

Her words: “As we all know, the Presidential and National Assembly elections shall hold next Saturday, February 25, 2023.

“Due to zero registration in 240 polling units across the country, voting will not take place in those polling units. These polling units were created for the convenience of the voters but they largely ignored them and preferred their former polling units.

“It must be made clear that although these polling units recorded zero registration, none of the eligible voters who registered, will be disenfranchised.”

On what the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, intends to handle electoral processes in the volatile areas of the state, Professor Agu said the Commission was not leaving anything to chance.

Her words: “I will not disclose our plans but I must tell you that we know the highly volatile areas. Efforts are on to take care of the volatile areas.

“On the level of preparedness, INEC, Imo State, is fully ready for the elections. All non-sensitive materials have been received and distributed to the various local government areas.

“Diverse training has been concluded and the training of Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers are still ongoing.”