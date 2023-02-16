16-yr-old Nigerian becomes Guinness World Record holder

By Ada Osadebe

A Nigerian senior secondary school student, Gbenga Ezekiel entered the Guinness World Record for the most skips in a minute on one leg.

The 16-year-old attends Ijapo High School in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

With 265 skips, Ezekiel successfully broke Rasel Islam of Bangladesh’s previous Guinness World Record of 262 skips in a minute.

Ezekiel broke the record, making history as the first athlete from Ondo State to do so since the state’s inception in 1976.

The young man is also the first African and Nigerian rope skipper to claim the Guinness World Record.

The achievement was reported to the Nigeria Rope Skipping national coach, Chubuisi Ukandu, and has also been updated on the Guinness World Records website.

The statement reads, “The most skips in one minute on one leg is 265 and was achieved by Gbenga Ezekiel (Nigeria), in Akure, Nigeria, on 31 October 2022. The attempt took place at the Akure stadium,”