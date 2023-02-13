1500 Osun teachers protest against sack by Adeleke

…Want Governor to consider their plight

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some teachers in Osun state whose appointments were affected by the Executive Order issued by Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday thronged the streets of Osogbo protesting against their sacking.

The teachers who were protesting peacefully, pleaded with the Governor to revisit the Executive Order, with a view to reinstating them back into the state teaching service in order to reinstate their dignity as citizens of the state.

Governor Adeleke had after his inauguration on November 27 last year, issued an Executive Order directing the review of workers employed in the state civil service after July 16 in the state and the committee reviewing the issue is yet to submit its reports since December last year.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the leaders of the troubled teachers, Isola Eunice said their recruitment process started way back in 2020 before they were employed in batches by the last administration in 2021 and 2022.

“We are out here to ensure that Mr Governor hears our pleas. We are citizens of this state who followed due process before we were eventually employed last year September. Our families depend on us to provide means of livelihood and only for us to be thrown back into the trenches before we could earn our salaries. We urge the governor to revisit our issues with a view to returning us back to our respective places of primary assignments,” she said.

Also, a Deputy Coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Adedeji said the group wanted the governor to heed their prayers before another set will die of depression, which has claimed the lives of four of their colleagues.

“We don’t want anyone of us to die before our prayers will be answered by the governor. We have been very diligent with work since were deployed to our respective places of work and the head of those schools will testify to these facts. We are passionate about what we do and urge the governor not to send us back to the streets”, he added.

The protesting teachers who represented their other colleagues who could not leave their places of work were armed with different placards with inscriptions, such as; “Please Reinstate us”, “Please save our lives”, “We follow due process”, “We are Citizens of Osun”, “We lost four colleagues, consider our plights”, among others.