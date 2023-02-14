2023: Atiku a bridge builder – CSO’s

By Chinedu Adonu

Few weeks to 2023 general election, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations, CSO’s, in Enugu State on Tuesday backed the Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition made their stand known to the people after analysing Atiku’s manifesto in Enugu at Toscana Hotel, Enugu.

The assistant Director, CSOs PDP presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Kunle Yusuf, said the meeting was to make the South East zone be the frontline beneficiary of massive developments when Atiku becomes the President.

“In continuation of its nationwide sensitization on the manifesto of the PDP Presidential candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Concerned Initiatives for Community and Social Development in collaboration with other Civil Society’s Organizations, CSOs; Community Based Organizations, BSOs and Faith-Based Orgapnizations, FBOs, organized a one-day meeting for the South East Geo- Political Zone to be the frontline beneficiary of massive developments when he becomes the President.

“looking at the antecedence of Atiku Abubakar from a civil servant to politician and now a leader, we discovered that he is a bridge builder. He has network across the country. He is well grounded on the feelings of the people. He has people everywhere. He has the capacity to lead the country based on his leadership experience and that’s why we believe in him and he will lead the country well,” he said.

The group however, adopted unanimously the manifesto of Atiku Abubakar saying, that Atiku as President will make efforts to provide everlasting solution to the security challenges in the South East.

“That public water system and mineral resources exploration should be functional and given utmost attention across the entire South East of Nigeria.

Inter-state Road networks within the five States that make up South East, should be rehabilitated and completely overhauled.

“That the true federation policy as contained in the manifesto should be vigorously pursued.

“That the managers and campaigners of Atiku should be commended for organising peaceful and rancour-free campaign devoid of character assassination as signed by their Principal in conjunction with other Presidential candidates and the Peace Committee of Nigeria.