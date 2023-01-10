Zinoleesky, Naira Marley and sister, Shubomi.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats sensational superstar/ Marlian Records signee, Zinoleesky has confirmed that he is now single after he ended his relationship with his boss, Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi.

The singer made the revelation in an interview with Seye Banks on Soundcity Radio 98.5FM where he also addressed the recent feud between Naira Marley and former label mate, Mohbad.

Zinolessky gave his opinion about the feud and expressed his dislike for social media drama. He said he would not have posted anything on social media if he was in Mohbad’s position.

The singer claimed he did not need to explain to Naira Marley, the reason for the breakup with his sister as it is a private decision between two lovers.

The talented artiste who is now single also gave his specifications for engaging in a relationship with a lady. He said knowing too many people is a turn-off for him in a lady.

“First of all, I don’t like girls that know too many people. Once you know this person, know that person, I won’t feel safe around you,” the singer said. Zinoleesky confirms that he is single again after breakup with Naira Marley’s sister Shubomi pic.twitter.com/fwdbHNiF0O— SEYE BANKS (@SheyeBanks) January 9, 2023