Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the gallantry, and sacrifice of serving and retired military men as the ingredients keeping Nigeria safe

Speaking at the launching of the Emblem for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Local Government Service Commission in the state capital, he said it is pertinent for government at various levels to recognize the sacrifice of the servicemen for the unity and safety of the country.

His words; “Today is another significant period to mark and remember the unquantifiable contributions of members of Nigeria’s Armed Forces to the peace and stability of our great country, Nigeria. We are gathered here as in other capitals across the country to place our debt of gratitude on record to our fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice.

“The stability of the nation rests on the gallantry, patriotism and sacrifice of the security and military services. Service personnel of the armed forces in particular are in many volatile sectors of the society confronting and curtailing open and subtle threats to the territorial integrity of the country. That we must live, many offered their precious lives. We must therefore continue to acknowledge the contributions of the armed forces to the survival of the nation.

“As we gathered here today, I reassure the military service of the commitment of our government to expand the present level of partnership. Our administration has a security sector reform which places the welfare of service personnel at the centre stage.

“I recommit to the well-being of our service personnel. Our veterans and their families will continue to receive our support in recognition of their service to the fatherland. It is on this note that I launch the appeal fund for the 2023 Emblem for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day with a sum of Five Million Naira”, he said.

Similarly, the Governor while welcoming a newly deployed police constable to the state, stressed the need for a cordial relationship between the police and resident of the state for adequate security across its nooks and crannies.

“It is a standing policy of this government to maximally create a security architecture that expands the capacity and opportunities of our people to freely interact and operate. We are convinced that one of the conditions for the prosperity of a society is the safety of the citizenry. Our commitment to security services is therefore second to none.

“As I welcome you to the state of the living spring, I ask you to commit yourselves to service discipline and operational guidelines. You must uphold professionalism in your dealings with the public. A cordial civil-police relationship enhances the maintenance of law and order. You must therefore see our people as your partner in progress in your daily routine.

“Let me assure you all that Osun people are peaceful, cooperative and law-abiding. You will find in our people a citizenry committed to ideals of good governance, peaceful co-existence and state security”, he said.