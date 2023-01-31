…As Anglican Church honours governor, Arthur Eze, Eketeson, others

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), His Grace, Most Rev’d Dr. Henry Ndukuba has expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his generosity and immense contributions to the growth of God’s kingdom since the inception of his administration.

Most Rev’d Dr. Ndukuba who spoke during the retirement service of the Provost of Cathedral Church of St. Cyprian, Nike Diocese (Anglican Communion), Enugu, Very Rev’d Prof. Chinedu Nebo, told Governor Ugwuanyi that “you will end well in office,” adding: “That which you desire of Him (God), He will grant unto you in the name of Jesus.”

Beseeching God to bless the governor, the Archbishop, Metropolitan further said: “The Lord who has kept you up till now will keep you to the end. He has raised you and as a Prince in the land, God will surely bless you.”

Honouring Governor Ugwuanyi as the “Ochoudo I of Nike Diocese” in recognition of his contributions to the church, the Primate prayed: “Heavenly Father, we bring this your servant, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi before you. You fashioned him for leadership in this generation. Endow him with your heavenly wisdom; empower him from above that when they sit in the council of princes, Lord distinguish him with an excellent spirit. Be with him and continually strengthen him.”

Also in his prayers, the Bishop Emeritus of Nike Diocese, Rt. Rev. Prof. Evans Ibeagha, described Governor Ugwuanyi as “a peace maker” and appreciated God for using the governor to promote peace in Enugu State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We pray that many years to come that he (Ugwuanyi) will be serving you for he is a young man. He will put his hands to Your hands and You will lead him to that point where You designed for him; that he will be a glory to Your name. The entire family will be blessed; the enemies will not overtake him; will not overtake his family in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,” he fervently prayed.

Presenting the title of ‘Ochoudo 1 of Nike Diocese’ to Governor Ugwuanyi, the Bishop of Nike Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev’d Dr. Christian Onyia, explained that it is “a title that he will be known for and called from today” in appreciation of his exemplary peace initiative in the state and beyond.

The Nike Diocese also honoured a renowned philanthropist, Prince Engr. Dr. Arthur Eze as the “Omeogo 1 of Nike Diocese” in appreciation of his contributions to the advancement of God’s kingdom in the diocese.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eketeson Resources International Limited, Chief Engr. Donald Ekete was equally honoured as “Akanakwauzo 1 of Nike Diocese” for the development projects he executed in the diocese.

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) Most Rev’d Prof. Emmanuel Chukwuma was at the church service, which was also held to celebrate the 70th birthday of the wife of the Provost of the Cathedral, Dame Ify Nebo as well as their 45th wedding anniversary.