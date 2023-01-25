.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that women voters are critical to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 election.

Speaking at the inauguration of Organizing For Atiku Abubakar Development Agenda (OFAADA), in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Wednesday, he stressed the need for every woman to embark on what he ‘termed liberation campaign’ against the All Progressives Congress.

“The female folk are very important to the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 election. Your active participation in politicking speaks volumes of your importance.

“From this moment, you are all duty bound to start campaigning the good tidings Atiku’s presidency will bring to Osun and Nigeria as a whole”, he added

Meanwhile, representative of Amina Titi Atiku, Mrs Dupe Sanni-Adeleke urged women in the state to begin to inform their neighbours of the importance of voting Atiku as president in the forthcoming election, stressing that only the PDP candidate has the experience to rediscover Nigeria.

In her address, OFAADA’s coordinator, Alarape Olubunmi said the group’s focus is to reach areas the presidential candidate could not reach and ensure that every Nigerian woman embrace the Atiku/Okowa project, with a view to ensuring victory for the party at the poll.

“Our project is tagged, operation calls your neighbour. Every woman is to go and call their neighbour. It is time to get Nigeria from APC. Atiku is the only person that can rescue Nigeria from calamities. We are distributing some cards to make calls. We want to recover Nigeria back to how it was. Recover it from insecurity and ensure quality education, and healthcare for every Nigerian child”, she added.