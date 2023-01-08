A woman, on Sunday, died on her way to church, after falling off her husband’s motorcycle at Fajol axis of Obantoko area in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident happened as the husband of the deceased lost control in the process of avoiding a head-on collision with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

NAN also gathered that the rider of the Bajaj motorcycle, with registration number: TTN 08 VG was carrying three persons, including his wife, when the incident happened.

It was learnt that the husband swerved to a side of the road, but his wife, who appeared not to be sitting comfortably, suddenly fell off the motorcycle and died immediately.

Spokesman of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi , confirmed the accident.

Akinbiyi attributed the incident to reckless riding on the part of the motorcyclist, which led to loss of control and in the process, the woman sitting at the back fell off, hit her head on the ground and died on the spot.

He said that the motorcycle had been moved away from the road by the police for further investigation, while the dead body was taken away by the family.

“According to an eyewitness account, the crash happened when the motorcycle conveying the dead woman, her husband (rider) and child were making their way toward Fajol, inbound Obantoko, for church service.

“In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with another motorcyclist from an opposite direction, he swerved and the woman, who was also his wife, due to shock and not being well-balanced in her sitting position, fell and died instantly.

“Unfortunately, the other motorcyclist involved in the crash ran away,” he said.

Akinbiyi stated that the Obantoko Divisional Police Station had taken over the case for more investigation.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, he advised motorcyclists to be careful, cautious, patient and avoid unnecessary speeding. (NAN)