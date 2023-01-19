The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has asked Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido to consider doing a free musical tour in appreciation to fans.

According to Ossai who made this known on his social media handles shortly after Wizkid announced the possible tour with Davido, Wizkid and Davido have benefited from fans all over the world and they are capable of holding free tours.

“I am excited about Wizkid and Davido Tour coming up soon but sad that Wizkid is asking fans to be ready with their funds to attend the tour.

“This is not fair considering how their musical career has flourished as a result of support from fans.

“They are both capable of holding free tours that will bring happiness to Nigerians and beyond .”

“Fans will be overwhelmed if they can do a free tour to appreciate the fans for their support over the years.

“This is paramount,” he said .