Kwati Nigeria Limited, a leading Nigerian real estate development firm, has announced that it will be expanding its real estate innovative initiatives by acquiring Borrowlite a tech platform that offers short-term credit units and payments of utility bills on electric meters.

Through the acquisition, Borrowlite software will be added to the firm’s suite of digitalised infrastructure through cutting-edge technologies that use energy efficiently.

Managing Director/ CEO, of Karabow Group and Wisdom Kwati Smart City, made this announcement while speaking at the firm’s head office in Abuja. He stated “The new service enables residents to go through a seamless process of paying their electricity bill and to borrow tokens in advance without any hassles.

As part of the deal, “the existing customers on Borrowlite will continue to enjoy the convenience and accessibility of their utility bill payments”. disclosed CEO of Borrowlite Uhembe Nelson.

“We’re thankful for our employees, customers, and integration partners for their continued trust in Borrowlite, and confident that Wisdom Kwati Smart City’s dedication to customer-centred innovation will help fuel business growth and the firm’s sustainability initiatives driving its real estate investment in the property market”. Nelson said in a statement.

Wisdom Kwati, executive leader of Karabow Group and Wisdom Kwati Smart City, added, “The real estate industry is full of visionary tech firms championing multiple strategies that enhance the value of existing infrastructures, as developers, it is our goal to develop modern, smart development projects that would attract investment opportunities”. He stated.

“ Every day, a cutting-edge app or web service is introduced to agents and brokers to help them find and serve customers,” “we won’t relent in our effort to explore innovative ways that deliver value and redefine the living conditions of Nigerians”. Kwati disclosed.

Wisdom Kwati concluded. “Our collaboration and commitment as developers in the real estate sector will continue to move our industry forward which is a terrific catalyst for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

As part of achieving the 2030 agenda enshrined in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)for both the developed and developing economies of the World where SDGs’ standpoint revolves around urban renewal, adoption and development of smart cities.

The government and other stakeholders in the Nigerian built environment must work together towards the fast implementation of policies that will engender urban renewal both at the local and global levels.