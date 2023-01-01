.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fully prepared for the 2023 general elections in the state.

The declaration was the refrain in the governor’s new year visits to former Rivers governor, Dr Peter Odili in Port Harcourt and His Royal Majesty, Nne-Nwe-Eli Emohua XIII (OLO IV), Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse in Emohua respectively on Sunday.

The Rivers State governor told Dr Odili that he remains eternally grateful for the support he has rendered to his administration since 2015.

Governor Wike was accompanied by the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, senatorial candidates for Rivers South East and Rivers East, Senator Barry Mpigi and Allwell Onyesoh, member of the House of Representatives, Ken Chikere and others.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, he urged Dr Odili to pray for a seamless transition in the State and for the PDP to win all elective positions.

In his response, Dr Odili said every genuine Rivers person is proud of Governor Wike for the honour he has brought to the State as the best performing governor in the country.

He commended Governor Wike for fearlessly defending and protecting the interest of the State from existential threats that many didn’t know existed.

The elder statesman assured the governor that he remains committed to the total victory of the PDP in the State in the 2023 general elections.

In Emohua, governor Wike told His Royal Majesty, Nne-Nwe-Eli Emohua XIII (OLO IV), Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse that he had come to the council to formally notify the PDP stakeholders that the party has commenced politicking and was ready for the 2023 general elections.

“We are prepared for the politics and elections of 2023. We want to sound notice whether at the local, national and international level that we are now set for this year’s election.”

He commended the king for his unparalleled support of the Rivers State government since 2015.

The governor, who had earlier visited the former Senate minority leader, Senator Bennett Birabi in Yeghe in Gokana Local Government Area, said he is optimistic that his administration will finish strong.

Governor Wike said all the road construction projects being flagged off across the State will be completed before he leaves office in May.

“Continue to pray for us now that our tenure is almost coming to an end. We pray we finish well as we have always hoped that God will allow us to finish well.”

In same vein, the governor also visited the former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, and Ledum Mitee in K-Dere community.

He commended Mitee for sacrificing his legal career in pursuit of justice, fairness and equity for the Ogoni people.

Me said, “We have come to wish you a happy new year and to encourage you to continue to play your elder statesman’s role of making sure that Rivers State is one, Rivers State works together for the interest of every person. You’re a serialised Rivers person.

“Nigerians know you as somebody who will always stand for justice, equity and fairness. You have paid the price of standing for justice Everybody knows that if not for what you stood for, you’re one of the shining light in the legal profession.”

Mitee, in his response, said he was elated by the visit and prayed to God to continue to give the governor the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the State.

“We feel tremendously grateful to God to have given you the vision and passion for Rivers State”, he added.